Andhra Pradesh Fisheries University invites applications for four-year BFSc programme

The Andhra Pradesh Fisheries University has invited applications for the Bachelor of Fisheries Science (BFSc) programme for the academic year 2024-25. The seats will be allotted based on AP EPCET-2024 and web counselling. The registrations began on July 24. The students interested in pursuing the BFSc course can register their names on the university website on or before August 20, said the university Registrar O. Sudhakar.

In a press release on Monday, Mr. Sudhakar said that the four-year course was divided into eight semesters. Aquaculture, aquatic animal health management, fisheries resource management, aquatic environment management, fish processing technology, fisheries engineering, fisheries extension, fisheries economics and statistics will be taught in the four-year degree course. The medium of instruction is English. During the first six semesters, classroom teaching, practical classes, laboratory experiments, and field visits will be part of the curriculum. During the last two semesters, under the Rural Entrepreneurship Awareness Development Yojana, the fisheries experience programme, and fisheries entrepreneurship-oriented programmes will be part of the curriculum.

Mr. Sudhakar said that 40 seats were available in Muthukur College of Fishery Sciences, and another 60 seats were available in Narsapur College of Fishery Sciences. Additionally, 10 supernumerary seats were available for EWS candidates. Twenty-five per cent seats were earmarked for children from rural background. To avail of the rural quota, they should have studied at least four years in rural schools, and have at least one acre of land in the name of their parents, he said.

The fee for general and OBC candidates is ₹1,000 and ₹500 for SC and ST candidates. For further details log on to www.apfu.ap.gov.in , or contact 0866-3500560, or 8985318321, he added.

