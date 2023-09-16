ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: First round of health camps under ‘Aarogya Suraksha’ from September 30

September 16, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government is committed to extending treatment for various diseases at the patients’ doorstep to the extent possible, says Health Minister Rajini

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education V. Rajini said on September 16 (Saturday) that the Jagananna Aarogya Surakshascheme launched on September 15 was aimed at achieving the goal of ‘Aarogya Andhra Pradesh’by providing the best possible healthcare services to all the households with due focus on patients suffering from chronic diseases, pregnant and lactating mothers, neonates and infants and adolescents.

The first round of health camps under the scheme would be conducted from September 30, Ms. Rajini said while addressing the media here.

She said the government was implementing numerous health schemes, including the widely acclaimed initiative of the Family Doctor programme, which was intended to provide comprehensive primary healthcare at the village level.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the scheme, the government was committed to extending treatment for various diseases at the patients’ doorstep to the extent possible and referring them to Aarogyasrinetwork hospitals, depending on necessity, she said.

The family doctors, as well as the Community Health Officers (CHOs) / Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), would advise the patients and make drugs available as per their requirements, and they started filed visits on Saturday, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US