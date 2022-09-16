Andhra Pradesh: First flood warning withdrawn at Dowleswaram

Irrigation authorities releasing 9.91 lakh cusecs into the sea

T. Appala Naidu RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM
September 16, 2022 19:42 IST

The first flood warning was withdrawn in the Godavari on Friday as the inflow began to recede at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram.

By evening, the habitations downstream of Bhadrachalam, Polavaram irrigation project and Dowleswaram heaved a sigh of relief.

“The flood level has reached 11.70 feet at Dowleswaram over the crest of Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage. The first warning has been withdrawn and all the flood officers will remain on alert,” said a report issued by the Flood Conservator.

The irrigation authorities are releasing 9.91 lakh cusecs into the sea and diverting nearly 9,000 cusecs into the canals in the Godavari delta.

At Dowleswaram, all 175 gates remained open. At Bhadrachalam, where the river enters Andhra Pradesh, the flood level was 40.50 feet by evening.

