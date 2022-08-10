Andhra Pradesh: First flood warning issued in the Godavari at Dowleswaram

August 10, 2022 18:22 IST

Many island villages inundated; officials directed to evacuate people from affected habitations

Many island villages in West Godavari district and the habitations located along the bunds of the Godavari have been inundated as the floodwater level is on the rise again due to incessant rains in the catchment areas in Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra and huge inflows into Pranahita and Indravathi rivers.

Officials issued the second warning level as the floodwater level touched 50.20 feet at Bhadrachalam on Wednesday.

Officials of the Central Water Commission (CWC) too said that the Godavari was rising again.

At the Polavaram project, the officials were releasing 8.73 lakh cusecs downstream. The irrigation officials issued the first warning at Dowleswaram, where they were discharging about 10 lakh cusecs from the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage.

NDRF teams deployed

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director B.R. Ambedkar said that the teams from the National Disaster Response (NDRF) 10 th Battalion were deployed in V.R. Puram and Kunavaram mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district.

Island villages located in the tail-end areas and the colonies situated on the canal bunds were inundated as the Yerrakulava and Yenamadurru drains were overflowing in West Godavari district.

Eluru district Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh said that the Revenue, Medical and Health, and Irrigation officials were deployed in the tribal habitations in Velerupadu and Kukunur mandals. “Instructions have been given to the officers to evacuate the people from the affected habitations,” he said.

“Operation of boats is prohibited in the Godavari as the river is in spate. I call upon the villagers not to travel in the country-made boats,” Mr. Venkatesh said.

Relief camps

“Relief camps have been arranged in the affected mandals. The officers have been directed to supply food and essential commodities to the villagers in the rehabilitation centres,” Mr. Venkatesh said.