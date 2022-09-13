Andhra Pradesh: First flood warning issued for Godavari at Dowleswaram

ADVERTISEMENT

The first flood warning issued for the Godavari river at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram on Tuesday.

The inflows into the river at Dowleswaram was put at more than 11 lakh cusecs, which was released the canals in the delta and into the sea.

Alert has been sounded in the island habitations that are facing inundation threats in East Godavari and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema districts.

A report issued by the irrigation authorities on Tuesday said that 175 gates of the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage had been lifted to discharge the floodwater into the sea and the canals. Nearly 4,000 cusecs of floodwater is being diverted to the Godavari delta through canals, the report said.

Meanwhile, the second flood warning was in force at Bhadrachalam in Telangana, bordering Alluri Sitarama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh. The water level in the river was above 51.60 feet.

The Godavari has been in spate for the fourth time since July this year.