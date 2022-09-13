Andhra Pradesh: First flood warning issued for Godavari at Dowleswaram

Inflows at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage put at more than 11 lakh cusecs

T. Appala Naidu RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM
September 13, 2022 19:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The first flood warning issued for the Godavari river at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram on Tuesday.

The inflows into the river at Dowleswaram was put at more than 11 lakh cusecs, which was released the canals in the delta and into the sea.  

Alert has been sounded in the island habitations that are facing inundation threats in East Godavari and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema districts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A report issued by the irrigation authorities on Tuesday said that 175 gates of the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage had been lifted to discharge the floodwater into the sea and the canals. Nearly 4,000 cusecs of floodwater is being diverted to the Godavari delta through canals, the report said.  

Meanwhile, the second flood warning was in force at Bhadrachalam in Telangana, bordering Alluri Sitarama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh. The water level in the river was above 51.60 feet. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Godavari has been in spate for the fourth time since July this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Rajahmundry
flood

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app