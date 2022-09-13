Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: First flood warning issued for Godavari at Dowleswaram

The first flood warning issued for the Godavari river at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram on Tuesday.

The inflows into the river at Dowleswaram was put at more than 11 lakh cusecs, which was released the canals in the delta and into the sea.  

Alert has been sounded in the island habitations that are facing inundation threats in East Godavari and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema districts.

A report issued by the irrigation authorities on Tuesday said that 175 gates of the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage had been lifted to discharge the floodwater into the sea and the canals. Nearly 4,000 cusecs of floodwater is being diverted to the Godavari delta through canals, the report said.  

Meanwhile, the second flood warning was in force at Bhadrachalam in Telangana, bordering Alluri Sitarama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh. The water level in the river was above 51.60 feet. 

The Godavari has been in spate for the fourth time since July this year.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Rajahmundry
flood
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2022 7:18:24 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/andhra-pradesh-first-flood-warning-issued-for-godavari-at-dowleswaram/article65886546.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY