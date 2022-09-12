Andhra Pradesh: First flood warning for Godavari issued at Bhadrachalam

ADVERTISEMENT

The first flood warning for the Godavari river has been issued after the water level crossed the 43.20-foot mark at Bhadrachalam at 3.15 p.m. on Monday. The officials said that the inflows are expected to go up.

At Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram, all 175 gates have been lifted to release 7.05 lakh cusescs of water. More than 2,600 cusecs of water is being diverted into the canals, while the rest is being released into the sea.

The first flood warning will be issued at Dowleswaram once the inflows corss the 10-lakh cusecs mark. All officials are on alert in the entire Godavari region, the authorities said.