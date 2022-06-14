Andhra Pradesh: First batch of 242 Haj pilgrims leave for Madina

914 more pilgrims to leave from Hyderabad on June 27, 28 and 30

Andhra Pradesh Haj Committee Chairman B.S. Ghouse Lazam waving to Haj pilgrims at the Karnataka Haj House in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

914 more pilgrims to leave from Hyderabad on June 27, 28 and 30

The first batch of 242 Haj pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh hailing from Anantapur and Chittoor districts left for Madina from Bengaluru airport on Tuesday afternoon, after eight buses were flagged off from the Karnataka Haj House by Andhra Pradesh Haj Committee Chairperson B.S. Ghouse Lazam.

While 248 pilgrims were permitted, six had to stay back due to rejection of their travel documents owing to technical reasons. All the pilgrims travelled by the Saudi Airlines that took off from Bengaluru at 3.30 p.m.

Another group of 914 pilgrims will leave from Samshabad airport in Hyderabad on June 27, 28, and 30. These pilgrims from 11 other undivided districts will be sent in batches of 377 persons, said Mr. Ghouse Lazam.

“We have made all arrangements at Bengaluru for the pilgrims with the help of Karnataka Haj Committee to ensure a safe and hassle-free travel to Madina,” Mr. Lazam said.

It was a festive atmosphere at the Karnataka Haj House in Bengaluru with the relatives and friends of the pilgrims giving them send-off on Tuesday.