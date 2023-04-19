HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: First all-India Sanskrit Students’ Talent Festival begins at National Sanskrit University

The festival is the right platform to exchange ideas and thoughts on the way Sanskrit education is imparted across the country, says NSU Vice-Chancellor

April 19, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Jawahar Singh Bedam, former Rajasthan Minister, lighting a lamp to inaugurate the first all-India Sanskrit Students’ Talent Festival, at National Sanskrit University in Tirupati on Wednesday. NSU Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthy and BJP leader Sunil Deodhar are seen.

Students from various Sanskrit universities across the country descended on National Sanskrit University (NSU) campus for the conduct of the first all-India Sanskrit Students’ Talent Festival 2023 that began here on Wednesday.

The unique feature of the programme is that the entire proceedings are to be conducted in Sanskrit, right from the printing of names on the invitation till the prize distribution at the closing ceremony.

The unique event was set in motion with a ‘Shloka Antyakshari’ by the students in the usual format, where the first alphabet of a ‘shloka’ begins with the last alphabet of the previous candidate’s verse.

Competitions in Sanskrit songs, folk dance, mono acting, sports and games, athletics, elocution, badminton doubles, Sanskrit technical competition (Shloka Lekhanam), quiz, debate will be conducted during the three-day festival.

Jawahar Singh Bedam, former Minister of Rajasthan, attended as chief guest and inaugurated the event.

NSU Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthy called the festival the right platform to exchange ideas and thoughts on the way Sanskrit education was imparted across the country.

Students taking out a rally ahead of the inaugural of the first all-India Sanskrit Students’ Talent Festival, at National Sanskrit University in Tirupati on Wednesday.

BJP leader Sunil Deodhar called Sanskrit universities as the cultural nerve centres of the country, as the students not only pursued studies to keep the divine language alive, but also to make them as relevant and contemporary as possible.

Recalling Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s vision to make Sanskrit as the ‘Rajabhasha’, he appealed to the students to make use of communication media and technological tools to promote Sanskrit among the masses.

As many as 400 students from 22 Sanskrit institutions from Agartala, Udupi, New Delhi, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Mumbai, Ujjain, Bhopal, Varanasi, Nalbari, Pune, Mysuru and Kanchipuram registered for the prestigious event.

