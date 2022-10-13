Andhra Pradesh: Fire services personnel evacuate 1,200 persons from flooded colonies in Anantapur

A team of 90 personnel are helping out the people in flood-hit areas, says District Fire Officer

The Hindu Bureau ANANTAPUR
October 13, 2022 22:00 IST

Fire services personnel shifting people from the inundated Yuvajana Colony to safety, in Anantapur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

The fire services officials have evacuated 1,200 people affected by flash flood in Rangaswami Nagar, Rajaka Nagar, Somanath Nagar, Aadarsh Nagar, Surrelanka Colony, Dandora Colony, Jakeer Kottalu, etc., said District Fire Officer V. Sreenivas Reddy said on Thursday.

An Ariel view of a bridge and inundated colonies in Anantapur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Addressing the media, he said that two more teams from Dharmavaram, and Puttaparthi had been added to the teams from Anantapur, Kalyanadurg, Uravakonda, and Guntakal who have been deployed in flood-hit localities.

An earthmover removing an illegal structure that led to flooding of a colony in Anantapur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

In total, 90 fire services personnel are helping out the people in the flood-hit areas. Our teams are using boats, ropes, and lifebuoys to shift the people to safer places. We are also coordinating with the police, revenue, and municipal authorities and shifting people to the rehabilitation centers,” said Mr. Sreenivas Reddy.

Fire services personnel moving a woman and her child from the inundated Yuvajana Colony to safety, in Anantapur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

All teams will be stationed at Anantapur till flood water recedes. A woman and her child were shifted in a boat from the inundated Yuvajana Colny to a rehabilitation centre, he said.

