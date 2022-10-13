Andhra Pradesh: Fire services personnel evacuate 1,200 persons from flooded colonies in Anantapur

The fire services officials have evacuated 1,200 people affected by flash flood in Rangaswami Nagar, Rajaka Nagar, Somanath Nagar, Aadarsh Nagar, Surrelanka Colony, Dandora Colony, Jakeer Kottalu, etc., said District Fire Officer V. Sreenivas Reddy said on Thursday.
Addressing the media, he said that two more teams from Dharmavaram, and Puttaparthi had been added to the teams from Anantapur, Kalyanadurg, Uravakonda, and Guntakal who have been deployed in flood-hit localities.
In total, 90 fire services personnel are helping out the people in the flood-hit areas. Our teams are using boats, ropes, and lifebuoys to shift the people to safer places. We are also coordinating with the police, revenue, and municipal authorities and shifting people to the rehabilitation centers,” said Mr. Sreenivas Reddy.
All teams will be stationed at Anantapur till flood water recedes. A woman and her child were shifted in a boat from the inundated Yuvajana Colny to a rehabilitation centre, he said.