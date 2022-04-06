Andhra Pradesh: fire at factory in Lepakshi yet to be brought under control

Fire Department personnel dousing the fire on Tuesday at a denim manufacturing unit near Lepakshi in Sri Sathya Sai District. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

April 06, 2022 00:54 IST

A minor fire in Sar Denim manufacturing facility at Galibipalli village in Lepakshi mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district that broke out on Monday afternoon is still raging even as two fire engines have been working all night to put it out.

Hindupur Fire Officer S. Nagendra Naik told The Hindu that the total damage had not yet been assessed as they were unable to go anywhere near the shed where the fire is simmering. Any tinkering with the cotton stock that has caught fire in the factory’s storage space would lead to spread of fire to other units.

The factory uses the cotton stored in the shed in manufacturing denim cloth in the adjacent factory. At present, there is one fire engine and two water pumps at work at the factory. The cause of fire is not yet established even though the management says it was due to a short-circuit, the officer added.