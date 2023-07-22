ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana meets Vietnam Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade

July 22, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

They decide to have a special mechanism that facilitates cooperation from Vietnam for the development of Andhra Pradesh

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy interacting with Vietnam Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Do Thanh Trung at Hanoi on Saturday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister of Finance, Commercial Taxes, Planning and Skill Development & Training Buggana Rajendranath Reddy met Vietnam Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Do Thanh Trung at Hanoi on Saturday and discussed the scope for partnership in the industries and vocational training sectors. 

The duo decided to have a special mechanism that facilitates cooperation from Vietnam for the development of Andhra Pradesh, according to an official release. 

Later, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy met the Indian Ambassador in Hanoi, Sandeep Arya, and called on the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Tran Quoc Phung and visited the India House, where he garlanded a statue of Mahatma Gandhi. 

He then visited Hanoi Textile and Garments University, where he enquired about advanced technologies in the textile industry and the factory of Garco 10, a leading Vietnamese manufacturer and exporter of garments. 

Andhra Pradesh government principal secretary (skill development and training) S. Suresh Kumar and A.P. State Skill Development Corporation MD and CEO V. Vinod Kumar were present. 

Crossword+

