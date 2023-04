April 01, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - KAKINADA

Film director K. Raghavendra Rao and lyricist Jonnavittula Ramalingeswara Rao on Saturday inaugurated the Ultrasound Biomicroscopy equipment at Srikiran Institute of Ophthalmology of the Sankurathri Foundation in Kakinada.

Kakinada Seaports Limited Chairman and Managing Director K.V. Rao has donated the equipment to the Sankurathri Foundation as part of Corporate Social Responsibility. Sankurathri Foundation founder Chandrasekhar Sankurathri and other doctors were present.