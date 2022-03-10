Andhra Pradesh: fill up all drinking water ponds to tackle scarcity, Collector tells officials

‘Prepare a summer action plan and ensure transportation facility to supply water by road

‘Prepare a summer action plan and ensure transportation facility to supply water by road

East Godavari District Collector Ch. Hari Kiran has directed the officials of the Rural Water Supply and the Irrigation Department to ensure filling up of all the drinking water ponds to tackle the scarcity of safe drinking water during the summer.

In a review meeting with the officials, Mr. Hari Kiran has directed them to prepare a summer action plan to provide safe drinking water, apart from ensuring transportation facility to supply water by road.

The action plan should document the available surface water sources in all the grama panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations to estimate the preparedness measures, added Mr. Hari Kiran. The Collector has also enquired about handpumps that require repair. The officials have been told to achieve the target of providing drinking water connection to each household under the Jal Jeevan Mission by March-end.