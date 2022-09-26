Andhra Pradesh: Festive mood grips Ongole on the eve of Dasara

Staff at the Balajiraopet temple giving a final touch to the processional deity in Ongole on the eve of nine-day Dasara festival. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Festive spirit has gripped Prakasam district as major temples have been spruced up on the eve of Dasara festivities that are set to begin from September 26(Monday).

The historic temple of Tripurasundaridevi at Tripurantakam, the eastern gateway to Srisailam, and other temples in Ongole, including Rajarajeswari shrine at Lawyerpet, Saibaba temple, Durgadevi temple in Balajiraopeta, Mahishasuramardhini temple in Chennakesavapeta, Mahalakshmi temple near Kothapatnam bus stand and Rajarajeswari temple in Seetaramapuram, were decorated for the special occasion.

The market centres came with alive with hustle and bustle as revelers came in large numbers to make purchases for the nine-day festival.

Orators were much in demand as the temples organised ‘Pravachanam’ to highlight the importance of the festival, celebrated to mark the annihilation of demon Mahishasura by goddess Durga.

The talents of budding singers and dancers will come to the fore during the cultural programmes to be organised during the nine days of celebrations.

A series of ‘Kalaram’ processions will be organised starting from the Ankathammathalli temple, near the Yenuga Chettu, as a thanksgiving to ‘Ammavaru’ for saving the humanity from coronavirus scourge. The processional deities of Goddess Durga were given a fresh coat of paint for the processions.

This is also the time when people make purchases of household articles like washing machines, television sets, refrigerators. “We expect to make good the losses incurred in the last two years, when the demand for FMCG goods was subdued,” said a dealer here.