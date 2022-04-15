Andhra Pradesh: Faulty execution of Polavaram works cost exchequer ₹800cr., says Minister

The cofferdam and diaphragm wall were constructed in a haphazard manner, says Ambati Rambabu

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu alleged that the faulty execution of cofferdam and diaphragm wall works in the Polavaram project have cost the State exchequer an additional ₹800 crore towards their rectification.

“The works were done in a haphazard manner but the lapses were glossed over by a section of the media. The spillway should have been constructed first,” he insisted.

Addressing reporters here on Friday, Mr. Rambabu said that the cofferdam and diaphragm wall suffered damage due to some mistakes committed in their construction during the TDP regime, and said it was a major reason for the delay in the overall construction of the project.

As far as the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) works were concerned, the decision to complete them in phases was taken by the Polavaram Project Authority and the Central Water Commission (CWC), and the State government was following the recommendations thereof. He said it was technically wrong to fill water at 45.72 metres and then start rehabilitation works.

It was to be kept in mind that the CWC has resolved to fill the dam at 41.15 metres, complete rehabilitation in submerged villages and then gradually increase the water storage capacity. The lack of proper planning and floods caused damage to the project resulting in additional expenditure, he said.