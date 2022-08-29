Andhra Pradesh: Farmers’ welfare is govt.’s top priority, says Minister

He launches distribution of drip and sprinkler irrigation equipment to farmers at Punganur

Staff Reporter CHITTOOR
August 29, 2022 01:14 IST

Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy flagging off the distribution of micro-irrigation equipment to farmers at Punganur in Chittoor district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Energy and Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Sunday reiterated that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was committed to focusing on welfare of farmers and working towards solving the agrarian problems.

The Minister was speaking after launching the distribution of drip and sprinkler irrigation equipment, worth ₹92.14 crore, to farmers for the financial year 2022-23 at Punganur.

Chittoor MP N. Reddappa, TTD Trust Board member Pokala Ashok Kumar, Joint Collector S. Venkateshwar and agricultural department officials took part in the event.

Addressing the farmers, the Minister said that the State government was implementing many welfare programmes for them and that as part of giving a fillip to the micro-irrigation sector, drip and sprinkler equipment was being provided to them in a phased manner.

Micro-irrigation was found to be useful in providing enough water to the crops so that it would give high yields, he said, adding that the farmers should use these devices in a big way.

He exhorted the officials of agriculture and allied departments to create awareness among the farmers about micro-irrigation, along with the factors of ceiling limit on acreage and subsidies. The equipment would be supplied to the farmers through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras in a transparent manner by linking biometric details and Aadhaar.

Mr. Reddy said that as many as 24 micro-irrigation companies were given the allotments to cover the distribution of equipment to registered farmers in the Chittoor district.

