Andhra Pradesh: Farmers’ stir helped them get insurance benefits for crop loss, says CPI(M)

The Farmers of undivided Anantapur district have got crop insurance benefits for the loss due to drought and excessive rain during the last kharif and rabi seasons, thanks to their sustained agitation, Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham district secretary V. Rambhupal has said.

He expressed happiness at the government’s resolve to provide ₹467 crore as compensation to farmers.

Farmers staged agitations, took out rallies, staged rasta rokos, picketed the Collectorate, and a month-long pada yatra supported by the Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham and Communist Party of India (M), which exposed the reality at the ground level. The agitation forced the government to come to the rescue of the farmers, he added.

Despite the announcement, the list of beneficiaries has not been displayed at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), he said, pointing out June 10 was the last date for raising objections.