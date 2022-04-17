Andhra Pradesh: Farmers seek Governor’s permission for mercy killing

‘300 ryots have lost livelihood after their lands were notified as reserve zone six years ago’

‘300 ryots have lost livelihood after their lands were notified as reserve zone six years ago’

Farmers from Kunchanapalli, Tadepalli and Kolanukonda have written to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, seeking permission for mercy killing. More than 300 farmers have lost their livelihood after their lands were notified as the Infrastructure Reserve Zone six years ago, they said.

The farmers, who have been observing relay fasts near the municipal office at Tadepalli for the last 13 days, on Sunday posted letters to the Governor.

The previous government had notified about 178 acres of land under the U-1 zone, even as the land did not fall under the capital region, said Anji Reddy, a farmer.

Around 300 small and medium farmers have been facing troubles for the last six years as the parcels of land were kept in the reserve zone in the detailed master plan for the capital region, he said.

“As our land is in the reserved zone, neither can we take up cultivation or sell it. Hundreds of farmers are facing problems to run their families,” said Sambi Reddy, another farmer.

Farmers also alleged that even as silent protests were being organised for the last three years, there has been no response from the government.