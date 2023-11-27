Andhra Pradesh farmers launch two-day protest against Union government policies

November 27, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sanghala Samanvya Samithi (A.P. Farmers’ Unions Coordination Committee) launched a two-day protest against the Union government’s policies in Vijayawada on Monday. They also demanded the Electricity Bill 2020 be repealed immediately. They also sought pre-paid smart electricity meters for agriculture motors to be withdrawn by the State and Central governments.

Addressing the gathering, Samithi convener and former Minister Vadde Shobhanadreeswara Rao said that the protest is being organised by them in association with Trade Unions’ Ikya Vedika (Trade Union’s United Forum).

The agriculture sector was facing a crisis due to the policies of the State and Central governments, and the number of farmer suicides is an indication of that. About one-and-a-half lakh farmers committed suicide in the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, Mr. Shobhanadreeswara Rao said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Mr. Modi promised that the party would implement Dr. M.S. Swaminathan Committee’s recommendations. But, soon after coming to power, the BJP conveniently ignored its electoral promises. The Centre’s policies were aimed at handing over the agriculture sector on a platter to the corporate sector, he lamented.

The former Minister exhorted the agitating farmers not to rest until they dethrone the government. The farmers protested for 385 days in New Delhi against three ‘black laws’ and ensured they were withdrawn. Mr. Modi was trying to bring the same black laws from the back door again. It was nothing short of a betrayal, he said, adding that the Union government did not implement any of the promises given in black and white at the time of withdrawal of the agitation.

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) National president Ravula Venkaiah, CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao, AITUC State general secretary G. Obulesu, Rythu Coolie Sangham leader M. Girish, CITU State secretary K. Umamaheswara Rao, Water Users Associations Federation State president Alla Gopala Krishna, A.P. Tenant Farmers Association State general secretary M. Haribabu and others addressed the farmers.

