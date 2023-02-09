Andhra Pradesh farmers demand more allocation for farm sector in Union Budget

February 09, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - ONGOLE

Farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) have urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to increase allocation for the farm and its related sectors during the discussions on the Union Budget and voting on demand for grants in the Lok Sabha.

Leading a demonstration in front of the BSNL office here staged by farmers, SKM Prakasam district convenor Ch. Ranga Rao lamented that food, fertilizer and petroleum products subsidy had been slashed by ₹1.49 lakh crore in the Union Budget. “The crisis-ridden agriculture sector needed more support from the Centre. The subsidies on these heads together should be increased to at least ₹5 lakh crore,” he said.

Allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme (MGNREGS) has been slashed, complained Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangam State secretary K.V.V. Prasad. “The allocation was a mere ₹61,032 crore in the ₹45 lakh crore budget as against ₹1.11 lakh crore in 2020-21 and ₹98,000 crore in 2021-22 fiscal years,” he pointed out, adding that allocation should be revised to ₹1.86 lakh crore for the wage employment scheme. The scheme should be extended to the urban poor too, he added.

The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre should make the necessary allocation for market intervention as the minimum support price (MSP) fixed for various crops remained elusive to farmers at a time when they deserved MSP as per the formula suggested by agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan (c2 plus 50%) and statutory backing provided to the MSP regime.