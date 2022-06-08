Andhra Pradesh: Farmers betrayed in the name of YSR Yantra Seva, alleges TDP

G.V.R. Subba Rao June 08, 2022 19:48 IST

‘Government has spent nothing on farm mechanisation in the last three years’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader S. Chandramohan Reddy has accused the State government of resorting to a false campaign in a bid to cover-up its “betrayal of farmers” in the past three years. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Mr. Chandramohan Reddy said the government had not spent anything on farm mechanisation in the past three years, but full page advertisements were now given in the media claiming that 3,800 tractors were given to the farmers. The farmers were betrayed in the name of YSR Yantra Seva, he alleged. During the TDP term, farmers used to be given small and big sprayers and tarpaulin sheets. The previous government had distributed 12,208 tractors under Rythu Ratham during 2017-18 by spending ₹202.60 crore towards subsidy. Another 11,000 tractors were given in 2018-19, he said. After coming to power, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had abandoned drip irrigation and stopped the supply of micro nutrients to the farmers, the TDP leader alleged.



