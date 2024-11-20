Andhra Pradesh farmers advised to harvest crops as depression likely over Bay of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati, has sounded a caution as a low pressure is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 23, which is likely to intensify into a depression by November 25.

A bulletin from the IMD, on November 20, Wednesday, said a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over the South Andaman Sea on November 21 (Thursday).

The low pressure is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal during the subsequent two days, it said.

IMD, Amaravati, Director S. Stella said the impact would be more in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka, adding that moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to occur in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (Nellore, Prakasam) and Rayalaseema districts of Tirupati, Annamaiyya, Chittoor, Sri Sathya Sai, Anantapur and YSR Kadapa from November 26 to 29.

“North Andhra Pradesh may also see light to moderate rains during the same period. Crops ready for harvesting in these regions should be harvested immediately,” Ms. Stella said.

Until November 24, dry weather is likely to continue across the State.