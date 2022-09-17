Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Farmer who attempted suicide dies while undergoing treatment

A 34-year-old farmer from Dongala Muduru village in Tirupati district, who had reportedly attempted suicide ten days ago, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Srikalahasti on Friday night.

According to information, Putta Naresh used to cultivate paddy on his three acres of land.

Naresh reportedly took the extreme step due to the lack of remunerative price for the produce and delay in payment for the grain sold to traders.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters. The villagers demanded that the mandal authorities support the family.

People battling suicidal thoughts can Dial 100 for help.


