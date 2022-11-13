Andhra Pradesh: Family physicians need to play a key role in preventing sudden cardiac arrests, says heart specialist

A possible cardiac arrest can be detected 15 years in advance, says Dr. P. Ramesh Babu at IMA annual State meet at Nandyal

A possible cardiac arrest can be detected 15 years ahead of the likely time of the actual medical event and steps can be taken to prevent it, chief cardiologist of Ramesh Hospitals P. Ramesh Babu has said while stressing the need for family physicians to play a key role in early detection of the ailment.

About 25% of acute myocardial infarction (MI) in India occurred among people under the age of 40 and 50% under the age of 50, the doctor said at the 7th Indian Medical Association A.P. State Annual Conference here on Sunday.

“Cardiologists come into the picture only after a sudden heart attack takes place, but to prevent this among young and healthy-looking persons, spreading awareness among family physicians that just passing the potential asymptomatic candidates for sudden heart attacks through stress tests like electrocardiogram (ECG) and tread mill test does not detect the problem,” he opined.

Getting an investigation like calcium score and C-T Angiogram done were essential for proper diagnosis, said Dr. Ramesh Babu.

“Computed tomography angiography is a technique used for the visualisation of arteries and veins throughout the human body. This is performed by using contrast dye injected into the blood vessels, and images are created to look for blockages, aneurysms, dissections, and stenosis,” he said.

The Swedish Cardio Pulmonary Bio–Image Study (SCAPIS) suggested making C-T Angiogram the first line of investigation, Dr. Ramesh said.

SCAPIS combines the use of new imaging technologies, advances in large‐scale ‘omics’ and epidemiological analyses.

Physical fitness could not be equated with cardiac protection. A sudden cardiac arrest/stroke would take a minimum of 15 years to develop and, even if a person had perfect fitness, good cholesterol, and normal ECG, a heart stroke could be ruled out, he observed and advised that every potential person should take calcium score and C-T Angiogram to manage any condition easily.