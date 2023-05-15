Andhra Pradesh: Family members join Lokesh as his Yuva Galam padaytra enters 100th day

May 15, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DIST.)

The ‘Yuva Galam’ launched by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh evoked a good response in Nandyal district as the padayatra entered the 100th day on May 15 (Monday).

Thousands of people queued up along the padayatra route in Srisailam constituency and cheered Mr. Lokesh. Mother N. Bhuvaneshwari and other members of his family, walked with Mr. Lokesh who unveiled a pylon at Mothukuru to mark the occasion.

Mr. Lokesh has covered 1,283 km including 14.1 km on Monday so far and met several groups from tribal communities and agricultural labourers.

ADVERTISEMENT

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu greeted Mr. Lokesh. “My best wishes to @naralokesh on completing #100DaysofYuvagalam. I’m sure the time he spent on the road would have brought him closer to see and feel the real problems of people. Many more miles to go…,” tweeted Mr. Naidu.

Ms. Bhuvaneshwari, N. Lokeshwari, Haimavathi and Indira also participated in the padayatra. The other family members who took part in the padayatra included Nandamuri Jayashree, Nandamuri Devan, Nandamuri Mani, and Ch. Sriman.

Later Ch. Chamundeshwari, Garapati Srinivas, Kantamaneni Dikshitha, Kantamaneni Bobby, Enigalla Rahul also walked with with Lokesh.

The TDP leaders planted 100 saplings to mark the occasion. Mr. Lokesh inspected the pile of paddy and decoloured rice grains being dried in an open area at Mothukuru.

“There is a Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) in our village. But it is of no use. We are selling paddy to millers at ₹1,500 per quintal as none is buying it at the support price announced by the government (₹1940 per quintal),” Lakshmidevi, a woman farmer, complained to Mr. Lokesh.

The TDP leader promised that paddy would be procured from the doorstep of farmers if TDP was voted to power. Similar woes were expressed by chilli farmers at Pedadevalapuram village.