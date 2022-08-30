Andhra Pradesh: ‘Family Doctor’ will help take health services to people’s doorstep, says Minister

Health Minister V. Rajini addressing a review meeting in Guntur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

The State government will soon introduce the concept of Family Doctor, Minister for Health V. Rajini has said.

Ms. Rajini was addressing a review meeting on the Medical and Health Department on Tuesday. The Collectors of Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore districts participated in the meeting conducted on the Gntur Medical College premises.

“The aim of the Family Doctor is to take the health services to the doorstep of the people. The government will appoint 176 medical officers to work as Family Doctor. The YSR Health Clinics will have 12 rapid diagnostic kits. Special apps have been developed to register all details of the patient,” the Minister said.

Stating that the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) were being strengthened, Ms. Rajini said 2,300 smart phones had been procured and provided to the PHCs. The government had released ₹5.61 crore to meet the salary and allowances bills of the Family Doctor, she said.

“The Infant Mortality Rate and Maternal Mortality Rate have fallen to zero,” the Minister said.

The other issues discusses included the proposal to increase the 30-bed hospitals at Vinukonda and Macherla to 100 beds. The Minister directed that Trauma Care Centres be set up at Chilakaluripet and Vinukonda and to make the 200-bed hospital at Narsaraopet fully functional.

Collector of Palnadu Siva Sankar Lotheti said that 2,193 YSR Health Clinics were being constructed, out of which 57 buildings had started functioning and 1,506 buildings were under construction.

Guntur Collector M. Venugopal Reddy said additional camps should be conducted to give identity certificates to the differently-abled.

Secretary, Health, M.T. Krishna Babu, A.P. Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Commissioner Vinod Kumar and MD of APMS D. Muralidhar Reddy were present.