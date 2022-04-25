Andhra Pradesh: Family attempts suicide in Vijayawada hotel

VIJAYAWADA

Reportedly caught in a debt trap, a family of four hailing from Machilipatnam attempted to end their lives in a hotel in the city by consuming soft drink laced with insecticide, late on Sunday.

They were rescued by Krishnalanka police and shifted to Government General Hospital for treatment.

According to police, Machilipatnam-based trader Jupudi Venkateswara Rao (60), along with his wife, Sudha Rani (54), and daughters Bhavana (28) and Sravani (27) was staying in a hotel near Pundit Nehru Bus Station for the past two to avoid pressure from his lenders.

At around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Rao's relative called the police that he received a message from Rao about the suicide. Sub-Inspector Murthy who rushed to the hotel rescued the family by promptly administering saltwater to all the four to empty their stomachs through vomiting. Later, they were shifted to GGH, police.

People in distress can seek help by dialling 100.