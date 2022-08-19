Andhra Pradesh: EYE-SITE helps degree college students improve their English language skills

They give full credit to their lecturer Ravindranth’s innovative intiative

English lecturer C.V.S. Ravindranath explaining a topic to his students at the Government Degree College in S. Kota.

Communicating effectively and fluently in English has so far been the exclusive skill set of the students studying in the corporate institutions in the urban areas.

But the students of the Government Degree College at Sringavarapu Kota in Vizianagaram district have proved that they are second to none when it comes to the mastery over the language.

Since a majority of the students hail from the rural background and have pursued their studies in the Telugu medium, the transformation brought about in them is truly inspiring.

All credit goes to the college’s English lecturer C.V.S. Ravindranath, the students say in one voice.

With a view to helping his pupils learn the language in a systematic and easy manner, Dr. Ravindranath has designed a programme — Enrich Your English through Systematic Integrated Teaching-Learning Experience (EYE-SITE).

Under the programme, a message is sent to the students early in the morning every day containing a new English word, its meaning, pronunciation, and usage in a sentence.

The students, after coming to the college, are encouraged to write sentences on their own using the word. The students are divided into groups and asked to form as many sentences as possible with the learnt word.

This method of learning the fun way has yielded the desired result, as now almost all the 250 students of the college can speak the language fluently without a flaw, the college boasts.

“There is a directive from the Commissioner, Commissionerate of Collegiate Education, Pola Bhaskar, that all educational institutions should focus on improving the employability skills of the students. Following the directive, we have conducted special classes for the students in personality development and communication skills,” says college principal Ch. Kesava Rao.

“Parents are also happy with the dedicated efforts of the faculty in improving the skills of their children,” says Dr. Kesava Rao.

“IT companies are recruiting students from conventional degree colleges. But the companies are very particular about the language skills of the aspirants. That is the reason why we have paid more attention on improving the English language skills of the students. Fortunately, the students too are actively participating in all the activities in the English Language Laboratory,” says Dr. Ravindranath.

“I am now able to speak and write in English confidently without committing any syntax errors though I have studied in the Telugu medium up to Intermediate level,” says Y. Harika, a student of the B.Sc. course.

S. Kota legislator K. Srinivasa Rao and MLC I. Raghuraju have hailed the college’s initiative in improving the English language skills of the students, most of whom hail from the tribal and rural areas.

Mr. Raghuraju also congratulated Dr. Ravindranath for walking the extra mile and supplying the study material free of cost to the students preparing for the competitive examinations.