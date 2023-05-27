Andhra Pradesh: Extend helping hand to accident victims, people urged

May 27, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

VIZIANAGARAM

Vizianagaram Deputy Superintendent of Police D. Viswanath (Traffic) on Saturday urged people to extend helping hand to road accident victims since their lives can be saved by providing treatment within the golden hour. He said that the doctors could save the patients when they were brought to the hospitals within one hour of the incident. Vizianagaram Police Department and Tirumala Medicover Hospitals jointly organised awareness programme at the Fort Junction on the importance of golden hour on the occasion of Emergency Medicine Day.

Speaking as the chief guest, Mr.Viswanath said that the police department would honour the persons who would take care of the victims while urging people not to hesitate to extend the helping hand to the needy. Emergency wing in-charges B. Shiva Prasad and K. Venkatesh said that patients suffering from heart attack, sunstroke and other problems should also be brought for quick medical care since they would pose life threat in many times. Tirumala Medicovers Center Head V.N. Padmakumar, Critcal Care wing head P.S.V. Ramarao, Administrative Officer P.V. Narayana and others were present.

