Andhra Pradesh: Extend help in protecting child rights, SCPCR chief urges police

Setting up of anti-human trafficking units in districts proposed to DGP

Setting up of anti-human trafficking units in districts proposed to DGP

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) chairman Kesali Appa Rao has appealed to Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy to extend the department’s cooperation in preventing crimes against children in the State.

Mr. Appa Rao, along with members J. Rajendra Prasad and T. Adi Lakshmi, met Mr. Rajendranath Reddy at the A.P. Police Headquarters on Tuesday.

The Commission appealed to the DGP to give instructions to police to participate in the awareness programmes being organised by APSCPCR on child abuse, child labour, minor marriages and trafficking.

The Chairman discussed setting up of Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) in each district, expediting investigation in crime against children and providing escort during transportation of Children in Need of Care and Protection (CNCP).

The Special Juvenile Police Units (SJPUs) should have complete knowledge on Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and should coordinate with Juvenile Justice Board, AP SCPCR, Child Welfare Committee and the related bodies, Mr. Appa Rao said.

Later, the Commission submitted a representation to the DGP.