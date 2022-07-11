Andhra Pradesh exported spices worth $600 million in 2020-21 fiscal, says trade finance firm

Studying consumer tastes vital for A.P., says CEO

Andhra Pradesh exported spices worth $600 million in the 2020-21 fiscal and produced over 836,000 tonnes of chilli during the same year, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, said a commodity analysis report by Drip Capital, Inc, a global trade finance company.

It was stated in a press release that A.P., Gujarat and Kerala accounted for almost 50% of the country’s total spices exports and that A.P. was also the second-largest exporter of spices from India.

Due to favourable terrain, A.P. and Telangana accounted for a 60% share in the country’s chilli exports in the 2020-21 fiscal despite the fact that Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh produce almost 25% of the country’s chilli.

Drip Capital Founder-CEO Pushkar Mukewar was quoted as saying that constant updates on latest market trends, especially how consumer tastes and preferences are changing since the pandemic, were vital for A.P. to build its own market space.

Rather than merely promoting the direct product, spice traders could concentrate on the level of spice/heat derived from the chillies. It would help in repackaging the products and contribute to strengthening ‘Brand India’ globally, he observed.