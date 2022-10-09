Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Explosion near police station in Chittoor district leads to commotion

A mild explosion occurred outside the compound of a police station at Gangadara Nellore mandal headquarters, 10 km from here, in the early hours of Saturday. The impact left a two-wheeler and a car partially damaged.

Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy, who rushed to the spot, said a large quantum of gunpower was seized in Chittoor limits in 2018. While 713 kg of the material had been destroyed, a small quantum of 250 grams, after forensic tests, was buried beneath a banyan tree outside the police station, and the area in the meantime was brought under cement flooring.

On Saturday morning, the material blew off, resulting in a mild explosion. “There is no any major damage. None is injured,” the official said, rejecting rumors of a major explosion and injuries to police personnel.


