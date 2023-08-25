ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Explain Ambedkar’s ideology and greatness to children, parents and teachers told

August 25, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s Chief Vigilance Officer S. Karuna Raju unveiling statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Sitanagaram of Parvatipuram-Manyam district on Friday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s Chief Vigilance Officer S. Karuna Raju on Friday asked teachers and parents to explain the greatness and ideology of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and his contribution in writing the Constitution for the country to children. He unveiled Ambedkar statue set up by Ambedkarite Puchala Nageswara Rao in memory of his father Puchala Ramarao in Sitanagaram of Parvatipuram-Manyam district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Ambedkar wanted overall welfare of the people and his relentless fight ensured self-reliance and self-respect for lakhs of downtrodden sections.

Jana Sena Party senior leaders Akkivarapu Mohana Rao and Adada Mohana Rao said that books and pamphlets on Ambedkar ideology were being distributed in several villages of Parvatipuram-Manyam district. Dalit leaders Y. Gopi, S. Venkata Rao and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US