Andhra Pradesh: Explain Ambedkar’s ideology and greatness to children, parents and teachers told

August 25, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s Chief Vigilance Officer S. Karuna Raju on Friday asked teachers and parents to explain the greatness and ideology of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and his contribution in writing the Constitution for the country to children. He unveiled Ambedkar statue set up by Ambedkarite Puchala Nageswara Rao in memory of his father Puchala Ramarao in Sitanagaram of Parvatipuram-Manyam district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Ambedkar wanted overall welfare of the people and his relentless fight ensured self-reliance and self-respect for lakhs of downtrodden sections.

Jana Sena Party senior leaders Akkivarapu Mohana Rao and Adada Mohana Rao said that books and pamphlets on Ambedkar ideology were being distributed in several villages of Parvatipuram-Manyam district. Dalit leaders Y. Gopi, S. Venkata Rao and others were present.