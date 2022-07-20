Andhra Pradesh: Experts discuss best practices in renewable energy sector
The Andhra Pradesh Chapter of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the U.S. Consulate General, Hyderabad organised a ‘Renewable Energy Speaker Series’ here on Wednesday as part of the collaboration between India and the United States in various sectors.
Addressing the gathering, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand said that progressive policies on the renewable energy front has made Andhra Pradesh a leader in India.
Experts discussed the best practices in renewable energy sector.
U.S. Consulate Public Affairs Officer David Moyer said the U.S. and India have a long history of collaboration in the energy sector and it is being successfully continued with the cooperation of Indian experts.
