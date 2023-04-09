ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Experts call for increased awareness on cardiac diseases to avoid sudden deaths

April 09, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

People should be made aware of the calcium score and CT coronary angiogram tests that will help predict the risk of heart disease much earlier, says cardiologist Ramesh Babu

Tharun Boda

Doctors at the Continuing Medical Education programme organised by Ramesh Hospitals in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Cardiologists, at a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme, have stressed the need for increased awareness among people and family physicians on heart diseases to avoid sudden deaths.

Speaking at the programme organised by Ramesh Hospitals, in collaboration with the Indian Medical Association, Vijayawada, here on Sunday, chief cardiologist of the hospital P. Ramesh Babu said it was the responsibility of the family physicians and the cardiologists to detect heart diseases among patient at an early stage.

People should also be aware of the symptoms that indicate cardiac issues and causes of sudden deaths, Dr. Ramesh Babu said.

He said people should be made aware of the calcium score and CT coronary angiogram tests to predict the risk of heart disease much earlier.

About 32 super-speciality medical experts from the Ramesh Hospitals Group presented cases of successful treatment to 380 doctors from Guntur, Vijayawada and Eluru, and over 200 doctors who took part in the programme virtually.

Aster DM Health Care India CEO Nitish Shetty and Ramesh Hospitals Group chairman M. Sita Rammohana Rao were among others present.

