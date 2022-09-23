Andhra Pradesh: Experts bat for introduction of tailor-made courses to suit industry needs

Modalities for launching courses as per new syllabus discussed at meeting

Director of Technical Education C. Naga Rani interacting with HR managers of Sri City in Tirupati district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Modalities for launching courses as per new syllabus discussed at meeting

State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) Chairperson C. Naga Rani, who is also the Director of Technical Education, has underscored that more tailor-made technical courses should be introduced to suit the needs of the industries, saying that it would help reduce the gap between demand and supply in skilled manpower.

Addressing an interactive session with the human resources heads of various industrial units at the Sri City on Friday, Ms. Naga Rani spoke on introduction of specialised courses in line with the industry requirements and the need to orient students towards them.

“Unless the technical education department, institutes and the industry come together, the goal of introducing tailor-made courses can’t be achieved,” she said, dubbing it as a challenging task.

Sri City founder managing director Ravindra Sannareddy promised to extend support to make the interaction between academia, industry and government a success.

The meeting also discussed the modalities for launching courses as per the new syllabus and equipping labs with state-of-the-art machinery from CSR funds, offering refresher training to teachers and practical training to students at the plants as interns.

R. Veera Reddy, Principal Advisor (Industries & Investments) to the State government said that the new courses should be more oriented towards practical knowledge. Representatives from Daikin, Amber, Blue Star, Hunter Douglas, Isuzu, Venture, Alstom, NS Instruments, Toray, and Tata Foodz cited their specific needs and suggested introduction of specialised courses.