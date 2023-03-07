Andhra Pradesh: Experts advise people to take a little extra care to prevent spread of flu linked to Influenza A H3N2

March 07, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Coughing and sneezing at public places such as rythu bazaars and at social gatherings such as weddings and parties have become common of late. Though flu is common during winter, cough and cold, persisting up to two weeks, unlike the usual three to four days, is a cause for worry.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has linked the persistent cough, coupled with fever, to Influenza A H3N2, a sub type of the virus that causes flu.

“The flu season normally ends by January-end, but this year it has extended into March. In the past, cough/cold used to subside in three to five days, but now it is persisting up to 15 days. The flu virus could have mutated during the last three years of the COVID-19 pandemic,” opines S.N.R. Naveen, a pulmonologist.

“The immunity level of people, particularly children, who have remained indoors for nearly three years due to the pandemic threat, seems to have gone down. A scientific study is needed to arrive at the exact cause,” says T. Kameswara Rao, general secretary, Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV).

“Symptomatic treatment on the advice of a qualified doctor is more than enough to tackle the problem. However, don’t go for heavy antibiotics as there is already antibiotic resistance in people due to indiscriminate use during the pandemic,” says K. Rambabu, Director of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).

“Water vapour inhalation can be done for a maximum of five to six times a day to clear the blocked nose. However, one should not mix turmeric or other materials in the water. In cold countries, ‘flu shots’ are given at the commencement of the season every year,” says Dr. Rambabu.

“Those with decreased immunity due to issues like severe diabetes and kidney problems are likely to be affected easily. Children suffering with asthma are also being affected. However, only about 1% to 2% of the affected persons may require hospitalisation,” says Dr. Rambabu.

No cause for worry: DMHO

“Routine fever surveys are being done by the ANMs at the ward level. Passive disease surveillance is also being done. The fever is subsiding, and there is no cause for worry,” says P. Jagadiswara Rao, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO).

“The virus is remaining in the throat and causing dry cough and throat irritation. Thankfully, it is not spreading to the lungs. The cough comes out with great thrust and the virus spreads in the atmosphere, affecting those in the vicinity. Those already affected should wear masks to prevent its spread,” says B. Ramachandra Rao, an ENT surgeon.