Andhra Pradesh: Expedite relief for Annamayya project flood victims, says Collector
Annamayya Collector P.S. Gireesha on Friday conducted inspections at Pulapattur and Mandapalle villages in Rajampeta mandal, which bore the brunt of floods when the Annamayya project wall developed a breach last year.
During the tour of the sites where the works about housing layouts, laying of electrical poles, and drinking water schemes were under way, the Collector asked the officials to complete the works within 10 days. Later, he inspected the village secretariats and checked attendance and staff movement registers, welfare schemes calendar, and other records.
The Collector asked the secretariat staff to ensure people-friendly atmosphere and solve the grievances without delay. “The purpose of the village secretariats is to bring the administration to the doorsteps of the people,” he said.
Revenue Divisional Officer (Rajampeta) A. Kodandarami Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairman Akepati Amarnatha Reddy, and senior officials from various departments were present on the occasion.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.