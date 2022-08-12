Andhra Pradesh: Expedite procurement of tabs for students of government schools, says CM

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials of School Education to expedite the procurement of tabs for the students of classes 8 and above for the next academic year.

At a review meeting on Friday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said technology should be used so that children in government schools would get the most out of it.

He directed the officials to publish the books in pdf format on the website, which would be available to all free of cost. Private schools could download them for printing, he said.

“If the private schools want to procure the books from the government at nominal rate, set a cut-off date and provide them,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

While directing the officials to appoint a Special Officer to oversee the management of schools with SMF (School Maintenance Fund) and TMF (Toilet Maintenance Fund) immediately, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to expedite the works taken under SMF and TMF as well as the pending projects in all schools.

The maintenance of schools, including Internet facilities, RO plants, and chairs, should be of top quality, and priority should be given to it, he said.

Regarding Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in the education sector, which has 12 indicators, the Chief Minister asked the officials to monitor them individually and report to him.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to train Mahila Police and ANM workers, who would be visiting the school. Further, he directed them to appoint one woman teacher as a permanent counsellor in the school.

He also asked the officials to closely monitor the midday meal programme in the State and prepare a SOP to address the gaps if any.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to fill all mandal and divisional level education officers before the next review meeting, apart from preparing an action plan to install digital screens in all classrooms.

On CBSE affiliation to 1,308 schools, the officials told the Chief Minister that 120 schools were provided with the certificate and that the remaining would get them by the end of this month.

Principal Secretary B. Rajasekhar and Commissioner of School Education S. Suresh Kumar were among others present.