Andhra Pradesh: Expedite karakatta widening works: Minister

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Adimulapu Suresh has asked the officials to speed up the karakatta road-widening work.

The Minister, who held a review meeting with the CRDA officials on Monday, asked the officials to coordinate with the Water Resources Department in expediting the works.

The CRDA officials informed him that the electric poles were being shifted. The road construction works would be taken up as soon as the shifting was completed, they said.

CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav, and others were present.