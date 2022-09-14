Andhra Pradesh: Expedite development of Amaravati as capital, says Union Minister

Development activity should not stop due to policy decisions taken by the State government, says Narayanaswamy

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
September 14, 2022 19:34 IST

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy said on Wednesday that Amaravati had been recognised as the capital of Andhra Pradesh, and the State government should develop it with the cooperation of the Centre in an expeditious manner.

Addressing the media after inspecting work on the western bypass road at Gollapudi here, Mr. Narayanaswamy said the Centre facilitated the development of Amaravati because it was designated as the capital.

The State government should take steps for its speedy development, he suggested, while pointing out that the Centre wished to develop NTR and Guntur districts along with Amaravati.

Development should not stop due to the policy decisions taken by the State, he observed with reference to the likely impact of the government’s decision to have three capitals on Amaravati.

Mr. Narayanaswamy received representations from the local people on various issues and apprised them of the development assistance given to Andhra Pradesh post bifurcation.

BJP leaders V. Suryanarayana Raju, B. Sriram, Pathuri Nagabhushanam, Maganti Sudhakar Yadav, Srinivasa Raju and others accompanied Mr. Narayana Swamy.

