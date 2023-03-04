ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Exhibition organised as part of Global Investors Summit wins plaudits

March 04, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The AP Investors Pavilion with 137 stalls has on display the products and initiatives of several public and private sector companies

V. Kamalakara Rao

Visitors going round the stalls at the AP Investors Pavilion, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

The ‘AP Investors Pavilion’, an exhibition organised as part of the two-day Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 with 137 stalls, has won the appreciation of many delegates.

The pavilion, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on February 4 (Friday), showcased the products and initiatives of both the private and public sector companies.

The highlights of the pavilion were the AV-based theme design exhibiting eight key fields in the State, the handicrafts products, and the HAL stall displaying the latest light combat aircraft and jet aircraft.

In the private sector, the stalls of Kia India, Sri City, Cadbury, Vodafone, and entrepreneurs from the U.K., Japan and the EU attracted the attention of the visitors.

“Overall, more than 135 exhibitors participated in the expo. The first day saw over 2,000 footfalls and 1,000 on the final day,” one of the event managers said.

“One of the biggest strengths of the summit is the expo. Many medium and large companies have come here to attract the attention of the visitors and show their products. The State has now attracted the attention of the global market. We sincerely expect that the MoUs will be realised at the earliest,” R.L. Narayana, chairman of the Information Technology Association of Andhra Pradesh (Investments Committee), told The Hindu.

“I feel that there should be orientation programmes on educational opportunities for graduates and undergraduates to explain them the right courses after completion of Intermediate. The government has succeeded in inviting industry giants such as Mukesh Ambani to the State,” said P. Mohana Rao, a railway employee.

