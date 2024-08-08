ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Excise Department deputes four teams to study best practices in six States

Updated - August 08, 2024 07:26 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 07:25 pm IST - Amaravati

The government is striving to bring out the best policy, which ensures transparent administration, good quality liquor and efficiency in revenue collection, says Mukesh Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary, Revenue (Excise)

Sambasiva Rao M.

Mukesh Kumar Meena., Principal Secretary, Revenue (Excise). | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Andhra Pradesh Excise Department has deputed four special teams for studying the liquor policy existing in six States — Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana.

While liquor is being sold by the government in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, both government and private sector are involved in Karnataka. The private sector is the sole player in the remaining three States.

The special teams will focus on studying the pricing mechanism, maintenance of shops, licensing procedure, revenue, volume of sales, prevention of crime, transparency in procurement, and establishment of de-addiction centres.

“The State government has been striving to bring out the best policy, which ensures transparent administration, good quality liquor and efficiency in revenue collection. The special teams will submit their reports soon,” Mukesh Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary, Revenue (Excise), told The Hindu on August 8 (Thursday).

Consolidated report

“The Excise Department has also enlisted the services of an expert agency to undertake a theoretical study. The reports of the special teams and the expert agency will then be consolidated by the department and submitted to the Cabinet Sub-Committee to be constituted soon,” Mr. Meena said.

Based on the suggestions of the Cabinet Sub-Committee, the Excise Department would bring out a draft Excise Policy-2024. After obtaining Cabinet approval, the government would roll out the new Excise Policy-2024 on October 1, Mr. Meena said.

“The government is committed to ensuring a transparent excise policy, right from procurement to sales at the outlets,” Mr. Meena asserted.

