Andhra Pradesh: Excel in chosen fields, Governor tells students

May 25, 2022 01:24 IST

Andhra Pradesh Governor and Vikrama Simhapuri University Chancellor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Tuesday exhorted the students to maintain a good character.

Presiding over the 6th and 7th convocations of the university being held in a physical mode after a gap of two years, the Governor quoted South African revolutionary leader Nelson Mandela and said education is the most powerful weapon that students can use to change the world.

He said it was a moment of pride for the students, teachers, parents and all well-wishers, who had contributed to success of the students. He said he was confident that all the students who were graduating today would find a good career and make a mark in their chosen fields.

Honorary doctorate was presented to Ravindra Sannareddy, the Managing Director of Sri City, one of the largest Integrated Business Cities, on the occasion.

Vice-Chancellor G.M. Sundaravalli said the university had grown from six regular departments to 17 departments, besides having self-supporting postgraduate programmes like Microbiology, Analytical Chemistry, Commerce, Applied Mathematics, Statistics, Education, English, Telugu and Computer Science, Computer Applications and Business Administration.

The university also offered 13 diploma programmes viz., PG diplomas in Fire and Industrial Safety, Environmental Health and Industrial Safety, Port Operations and Terminal Management, Bioinformatics, Marketing Management etc.,

The university proposed to start locally, regionally and industrially-relevant PG programmes during the next academic year and shut down certain unviable programmes.

She said the university had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Code Tantra, a teaching and learning platform, for the purpose of conducting online classes.

The University had also entered into an MoU with Adani Skill Development Centre (ASDC), Krishnapatnam, to start the courses viz., certificate and Diploma programmes and introduction of courses related to Industrial and Port Operational Skills (IPOS) in existing MBA programmes offered in the Colleges under the VSU.

It had also tied up with Universities in USA, UK, Australia and Malaysia to promote exchange programmes of faculty and students for academic and research studies in the identified subjects and to undertake mutually beneficial collaborations. The VSU also provided a place for employers to find manpower to meet their requirements, she added.