Andhra Pradesh: Exams put off in view of bandh call by student organisations

Special Correspondent ANANTAPUR
August 23, 2022 01:43 IST

The Joint Action Committee of students organisations have given a Statewide bandh call of educational institutions on Tuesday to bring pressure on State and Central governments to concede their long-pending demands.

The Students Federation of India, All India Students’ Federation, Telugu Nadu Students’ Federation and leaders of other orgnisations on Monday submitted memoranda to the Vice-Chancellors of JNTU Anantapur, SK University and Central University of Andhra Pradesh and other private institutions, said SFI State vice-president Suryachandra Yadav.

The JNTU and SK University put circulars on their notice boards putting off the examinations scheduled for Tuesday in view of the Bandh call given by the students’ organisations. The new date of examination will be announced soon.

