Andhra Pradesh: examine feasibility of resuming mining in Eluru district, Collector directs officials

District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh on Friday directed the Mines and Geology authorities to examine whether it is feasible to resume the exploration of six mines in the Eluru district. The erstwhile West Godavari district has been blessed with 26 mines.

In a review meeting with the officials concerned, Mr. Prasanna Venkatesh has said that the exploration of various mines was stopped due to several reasons.

Mines and Geology Department Deputy Director M. Ravikumar, AP Pollution Control Board Executive Engineer K. Venkateswara Rao and other officials were present.