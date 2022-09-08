Andhra Pradesh: Ex gratia announced for daughters of couple who ended lives  

The couple resorted to the extreme step owing to ‘harassment’ by private moneylenders

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
September 08, 2022 19:03 IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the children of the couple belonging to Rajamahendravaram, who reportedly ended their lives owing to the alleged harassment by private moneylenders. 

K. Durga Prasad and his wife Ramya Lakshmi took a loan through an online platform and were struggling to repay it. They were being allegedly threatened by the lenders of dire consequences if they failed to repay the loan. 

As pressure to clear the loan mounted, Durga Prasad and his wife reportedly resorted to the extreme step. The couple have two daughters. 

The Chief Minister ordered East Godavari Collector K. Madhavi Latha to pay the ex gratia amounts to the children. Stringent action should be taken against the loan apps operating without the approvals by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), he said.

People battling suicidal thoughts can seek assistance by dialling the helpline number 100.

